30-Minute Mayhem at Parliament’s Makar Dwar | Is Rahul Gandhi Fit to Lead Opposition?

New Delhi: It was a dark day for Parliament as Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, resorted to physical aggression at Makar Dwar. In a brazen display of arrogance, they attempted to force their way through the premises, recklessly shoving BJP MPs who stood in their path. The situation spiraled out of control, resulting in a disgraceful scuffle that saw BJP MP Pratap Sarangi collapse near the stairs, his head visibly bloodied. Sarangi unequivocally accused Rahul Gandhi of deliberately pushing him. "I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me," Sarangi told reporters.

A disturbing video has also surfaced showing Rahul Gandhi approaching Sarangi only after the incident, while BJP’s Nishikant Dubey confronted him, accusing him of instigating the violence. The Leader of Opposition (LoP), however, denied his involvement, attempting to shift the blame onto BJP MPs, claiming they were the ones who had provoked the altercation. “This might be on your camera. I was trying to enter through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were blocking me, pushing me, and threatening me. Yes, such incidents have happened, even with Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed. But we don’t get affected by such jostling. The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and disrespecting Ambedkar ji’s memory”, Rahul said, defending his act of violence.

‘My Dignity, Self-Esteem Deeply Hurt by Rahul Gandhi’

Later, Nagaland BJP MP Phangnon Konyak broke down in Parliament and accused the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of "behaving in a manner that made her uncomfortable" during the protest. “He misbehaved with me in a loud voice and his physical proximity to me was so close that I being a lady member felt extremely uncomfortable. I stepped aside with heavy heart and denounced my democratic rights but felt that no Member of Parliament should behave this way,” Konyak said in a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagpdeep Dhankhar. Seeking chairman's protection, Konyak hailing from a ST community said her “dignity and self-esteem has been deeply hurt by LoP Rahul Gandhi”.

"Today while protesting, it was a peaceful protest. I was standing outside just below the staircase of Makar Dwar. Something happened to me for which I feel really disheartened. Leader of the opposition of Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi ji came very close proximity of me. I really felt very uncomfortable and he started shouting at me which I felt is very unbecoming of a leader of the opposition,” Konyak said, referring to the protests by opposition members who were demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah , alleging his remarks on Tuesday were an insult to B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

"His (Gandhi's) action was really bad and I feel disheartened and no lady member, let alone me, an ST member from Nagaland should not be made to feel like this. So I seek your protection for this letter for which I have already shared notice to you," Konyak added.

Is Rahul Fit to be Leader of Opposition?

Rahul Gandhi’s repeated misconduct raises serious questions about his eligibility to be the Leader of Opposition. From his infamous unsolicited hug to the Prime Minister to his mocking wink in Parliament, he has consistently shown a lack of respect for the dignity of the House. His flying kiss aimed at women members was not only inappropriate but deeply disrespectful.

Adding to this is his violent behaviour during the Makar Dwar chaos, where he is accused of pushing elderly BJP MPs, including a woman parliamentarian, Nagaland’s Phangnon Konyak. Such actions display a troubling pattern of arrogance and disregard for parliamentary norms.

‘Entire Congress Should Not Only Apologise to The Parliament But to The Entire Nation’

"This behaviour of the Congress party is shameful beyond our belief. We have numbers. We are not going to be afraid but we don't want to plummet the standard of Parliament by manhandling to this low. I plead to you all Congress members that the entire Congress should apologise to this house and the nation. This Parliament is not a wrestling arena.” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

He demanded that the entire Congress party should not only apologise to the Parliament but to the entire nation.

"The way Rahul Gandhi has beaten our two MPs, our MPs are agitated. Had we also manhandled in the same manner then what would have been the situation. ... We are not cowards but if our people will also start manhandling like Rahul Gandhi then how will democracy work,” Rijiju said.

At this, BJP president JP Nadda said that the discussion held on the Constitution in Parliament had exposed the Congress completely on how it twisted and misused it in the last 75 years and therefore the party members have "lost their mind". "Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in an undemocratic way, pushed our members who were protesting in a peaceful manner in which our two members were injured and are admitted to Ram Manohar Hospital... The way the leader of the opposition pushed our sister, Konyak, who is a member of the House, amounted to physical and mental harassment. It is a matter of privilege,” Nadda said.