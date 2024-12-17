Search icon
Published 18:05 IST, December 17th 2024

4 Arrested in Delhi for Robbing Students at Gunpoint Posing as Cops

Delhi Police arrested four for robbing students at gunpoint in Subhash Nagar, posing as officers and stealing Rs 1.55 lakh on December 10.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A man has been arrested in Thane for raping his daughter. Image for representational purposes only. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested four persons for allegedly robbing a group of students at gunpoint by posing as police officers, officials said on Tuesday.

"On December 10, six students living in a rented flat in Subhash Nagar were targeted by the accused. Posing as police officers, they accused the students of engaging in illegal activities, including running an illegal call centre. They also told the students that an immediate search of their premises was required. Under this pretext, the accused robbed them of approximately Rs 1.55 lakh at gunpoint before fleeing from the scene," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said.

A probe was launched after the victims reported the matter to the Hari Nagar police station, which led to the arrest of three accused persons identified as Manpreet Singh, Junaid Wasid, and Kuldeep Singh, the DCP said.

Based on the disclosures made by the trio during interrogation, police arrested a fourth accused, Sarabjeet, from Tilak Nagar.

During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that they believed the students were running some illegal activity for which they would refrain from reporting the robbery to the police, the DCP said.

Police have so far recovered Rs 1 lakh of the looted cash, a pistol, a live cartridge, and a car used in the crime, the officer said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 18:05 IST, December 17th 2024

