4 killed, 16 injured in van-truck collision in Gujarat's Surendranagar

Surendranagar: Four women were killed and 16 others injured after their pickup van collided with a truck in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Chotila around 10:30 pm on Monday, said inspector Asi Odedara of the local police station.

The van was carrying 20 passengers. Two of them died on the spot following the collision while two more died in hospital, she said.

The van was heading for Somnath from Shiyani village in Limbdi taluka of the district. The truck, coming from the opposite direction, turned right to halt at a roadside hotel and it led to the collision, the official said.

The victims were going to Somnath to perform 'pitra tarpan,' a ritual for deceased ancestors.

All the 16 injured persons were receiving treatment at the Rajkot civil hospital.