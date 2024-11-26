Search icon
Published 14:35 IST, November 26th 2024

4 Killed After Car Hits Divider, Overturns in MP's Maihar

The car hit the divider near a river and turned turtle due to the impact, said Maihar police station in-charge Animesh Dwivedi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representation image | Image: X

Maihar: Four persons were killed when their car hit a divider and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The car hit the divider near a river and turned turtle due to the impact, said Maihar police station in-charge Animesh Dwivedi.

The police reached the spot and took the four men in the car to a hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, he said.

Dwivedi said the victims were travelling to their hometown in Panna district from Katni city.

The deceased were identified as Shivraj Singh (50), Sukhvidan Singh (50), Damodar Singh (51) and Arvind Singh (42), all residents of Devendra Nagar in Panna district. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:35 IST, November 26th 2024

