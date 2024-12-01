40-Year-Old Delivery Boy Stabbed to Death in Delhi's Rohini; Police Begin Investigation

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Prashant Vihar area of ​​Rohini district on Sunday, Delhi Police reported. The deceased worked as a delivery boy. The police said they had not yet found the weapon or a clear reason for the murder.

The Police officials reached the scene after receiving information about the murder and took the body into custody. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched to discover the circumstances leading to the crime.