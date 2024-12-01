Published 18:37 IST, December 1st 2024
40-Year-Old Delivery Boy Stabbed to Death in Delhi's Rohini; Police Begin Investigation
A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini district on Sunday.
New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini district on Sunday, Delhi Police reported. The deceased worked as a delivery boy. The police said they had not yet found the weapon or a clear reason for the murder.
The Police officials reached the scene after receiving information about the murder and took the body into custody. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched to discover the circumstances leading to the crime.
Authorities stated that efforts were being made to gather evidence from the crime scene and nearby CCTV cameras. Local residents and witnesses were questioned to piece together what had happened.
