  • 40-Year-Old Man Killed in South Delhi Clash Over Loud Music; Two Arrested

Published 23:15 IST, January 2nd 2025

40-Year-Old Man Killed in South Delhi Clash Over Loud Music; Two Arrested

A 40-year-old man died after a dispute over playing loud music escalated into a clash between neighbours in south Delhi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
40-Year-Old Man Killed in South Delhi Clash Over Loud Music; Two Arrested | Image: X

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man died after a dispute over playing loud music escalated into a clash between neighbours in south Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Rohini on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. A PCR call was received at 1:08 am reporting a quarrel between neighbours, the police said.

Upon reaching the spot it was found that Dharmender, the victim, had been involved in an altercation with his neighbors, Piyush Tiwari (21) and Kapil Tiwari (26), over the issue of loud music, they said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Dharmender and his brother had objected to the loud music, leading to a heated argument with the accused brothers, they added.

"The argument turned violent, with Dharmender and his brother being assaulted by the accused. Dharmender was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," a police officer said.

A case has been registered and the accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway, he said.

Dharmender is survived by his wife and three children. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:15 IST, January 2nd 2025

