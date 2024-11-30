Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 5 Killed, 15 Injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge Near West Bengal-Sikkim Border

Published 18:33 IST, November 30th 2024

5 Killed, 15 Injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge Near West Bengal-Sikkim Border

Five people were killed and 15 injured when a bus plunged into a 150-ft gorge near the West Bengal-Sikkim border. Many passengers are in critical condition.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
5 Killed, 15 Injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge Near West Bengal-Sikkim Border | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Gangtok: Five people were killed and 15 others injured as a bus plunged into a 150-ft-deep gorge near the West Bengal-Sikkim border on Saturday afternoon, police said. The accident happened between Andheri and Atal Setu, about 1 km from the Rangpo border, around 3 pm. The bus, heading to Gangtok from Siliguri, veered off the NH-10 and crash-landed on the bank of the Teesta river, they said.

 

The identities of the deceased and the injured were being ascertained, police said, adding that there was a woman among those dead. The injured persons were taken to a health centre in Rangpo for treatment, they said. Police said that the number of deaths is likely to go up as many injured passengers were very critical.

 

Among the passengers on the bus when the accident happened were some tourists, they said. The bus, named 'Quality', used to operate daily between Siliguri in northern West Bengal and Gangtok. The cause of the accident is being investigated, police said. 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:33 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.