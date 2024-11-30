5 Killed, 15 Injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge Near West Bengal-Sikkim Border

Gangtok: Five people were killed and 15 others injured as a bus plunged into a 150-ft-deep gorge near the West Bengal-Sikkim border on Saturday afternoon, police said. The accident happened between Andheri and Atal Setu, about 1 km from the Rangpo border, around 3 pm. The bus, heading to Gangtok from Siliguri, veered off the NH-10 and crash-landed on the bank of the Teesta river, they said.

The identities of the deceased and the injured were being ascertained, police said, adding that there was a woman among those dead. The injured persons were taken to a health centre in Rangpo for treatment, they said. Police said that the number of deaths is likely to go up as many injured passengers were very critical.