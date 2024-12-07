6 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Apprehended, Handed Over to Authorities of Neighbouring Country: CM

Guwahati: Six infiltrators, including two women, from Bangladesh, have been apprehended by Assam police and handed over to authorities of the neighbouring country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

''6 Illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators nabbed and sent back In an alert move, personnel of @assampolice tracked and apprehended 6 Bangladeshi nationals near the international border'', the chief minister posted on X.

The apprehended have been identified as Md Didarul Islam, Santu Khan, Ismile Hussain Rahat, Sakib Hussain, Shati Akhter and Mim Seikh.

''All of them have been pushed back across the border'', Sarma added.

The chief minister, however, did not mention from which sector of the Indo-Bangladesh border they were intercepted.

Around 167 people have been so far apprehended for illegally entering the country and pushed back to Bangladesh since the turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country in August this year.

BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885 km long Indo- Bangladesh border in the North East since the disturbances began in Bangladesh.