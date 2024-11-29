Search icon
  • 6-Hr Bengaluru Power Cut Today: Check List of Areas to Face Outage Between 10 AM & 4 PM on Nov 29

Published 09:49 IST, November 29th 2024

6-Hr Bengaluru Power Cut Today: Check List of Areas to Face Outage Between 10 AM & 4 PM on Nov 29

Furthermore, the Jalasiri Water Supply work and maintenance work will be affecting these locations.

Reported by: Digital Desk
6-Hr Bengaluru Power Cut Today: Check List of Areas to Face Outage Between 10 AM & 4 PM on Nov 29 | Image: Pixabay

Bengaluru: Several areas across Karnataka's Bengaluru are scheduled to face power cut on Friday (November 29) for six hours, i.e. 10 am to 4 pm. Furthermore, the Jalasiri Water Supply work and maintenance work will be affecting these locations.

Bengaluru Power Cut On Nov 29: Locations to be Affected by Jalasiri Water Supply Work

Dooradarshanakendra Muncipalti Corporation, Sircuit House, Pj Badavane 1,6,7,8 Main Road Mcc A Block Vinobha Nagara 1,2,3 Main Road, Super Market, Pj Extn 2,3,4,5,6,7 Main Road, Ram & Co Circlr, Aruna Theater, Police Quaters Ms Building Surrouning Area, Ss Layout A Block, Ss Mall, Glass House Area, Shamanur Road, Lakshmi Floor Mill, Siddaveerappa Badavane, Kuvempu Nagara, Mavina Topu, Gh-Park & Surrounding Areas.

Bengaluru Power Cut On Nov 29: Locations to be Affected by Maintenance Work

In West Bengaluru, the Rajajinagara area will experience a three-hour outage from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm due to necessary preventive maintenance, tree trimming, jungle clearing and replacing damaged jumps in the RMU (Ring Main Unit).

  • MC Layout
  • Industrial Area
  • Thirumalegowdanadoddi
  • Kanchidoddi
  • Nijiyappanadoddi
  • Adhishakthihalli
  • Channegowdanadoddi

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:49 IST, November 29th 2024

