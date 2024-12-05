Published 16:03 IST, December 5th 2024
63 'Specialists' Appointed In Govt Departments Via Lateral Entry: Centre Informs Rajya Sabha
As many as 63 specialists have been appointed in different Central government departments through the lateral entry mode from 2019 to 2023.
New Delhi: As many as 63 specialists have been appointed in different Central government departments through the lateral entry mode from 2019 to 2023, the Centre informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Of these, 35 were appointed on a contract basis and the remaining 28 on deputation, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, said in a written reply in the Upper House.
63 Specialists Appointed From 2019-2023
"Lateral recruitment at the levels of joint secretary, director, and deputy secretary has been undertaken since 2018 to appoint persons for specific assignments, keeping in view their specialised knowledge and expertise in the domain area," Union MoS said.
Giving details, Singh said eight joint secretaries were appointed in 2019, including five on contractual basis and three through deputation from other government departments/organisations.
Thirty recruitments were made in 2021 at the levels of joint secretary (3), director (18) and deputy secretary (9). Of these, 14 were on contract and 16 were through deputation, the minister said.
In 2023, 25 such specialists were appointed, including three joint secretaries, 15 directors and seven deputy secretaries. Of them, 16 were appointed on contract basis and nine through deputation, the minister's reply said.
Lateral Entry Scheme Introduced In 2019
While introducing the scheme, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said that Government has, from time to time, appointed some prominent persons for specific assignments in government, keeping in view their specialized knowledge and expertise in the domain area.
NITI Aayog, in its three-year action agenda, and the Sectoral Group of Secretaries (SGoS) on Governance, in its report submitted in February 2017 recommended for induction of personnel in the middle and senior management level in the Government.
