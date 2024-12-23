Search icon
Published 10:57 IST, December 23rd 2024

8 Bangladeshis Arrested in Thane for Illegal Stay

Police have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, for illegally staying in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday. Based on a tip and a complaint, the police carried out raids on Saturday and Sunday at Kalher and Kongaon in Bhiwandi town, they said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Eight Bangladeshis Arrested in Thane for Illegal Stay | Image: R Bharat

Thane: Police have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, for illegally staying in Maharashtra 's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

Based on a tip and a complaint, the police carried out raids on Saturday and Sunday at Kalher and Kongaon in Bhiwandi town, they said.

The eight persons, in the age group of 22 to 42 years, could not provide any valid documents for stay in India.

Three of them worked as scrap sellers, two as labourers, one worked as a mason and another as a plumber, the police said.

They were arrested and booked under provisions of the Foreign Nationals Act and the Indian Passport Act, the police added. 

Updated 10:59 IST, December 23rd 2024

Maharashtra

