Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 8-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped from School in UP, Returns Home Safely After Police Raids

Published 21:55 IST, November 30th 2024

8-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped from School in UP, Returns Home Safely After Police Raids

An 8-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from a village primary school was safely returned home on Saturday after police raids foiled the suspect's plans.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP Girl kidnapped from school, returns home after police raids | Image: shutterstock/Representative

Ballia (UP): An 8-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from a primary school in a village here returned home within hours on Saturday, with the police claiming that its raids searching for her foiled the accused's plans.

Sikandarpur Station House Officer (SHO) Vikas Chandra Pandey said, "The incident occurred at around 2 PM on Friday when an unknown person abducted a student of class 1 from a primary school in Katghara village. According to information received, the abductor fled with the child on a motorcycle." Based on the complaint filed by the girl's mother, a case was registered under section 137 (2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified accused. Five police teams were formed to investigate the case.

"Throughout the night, raids were conducted at various locations to locate the girl. On Saturday morning, likely due to the pressure of our operations, the abductor abandoned the child near Maldah Bazaar in the Sikandarpur area. The girl then safely returned home and her family informed the police." The SHO said that further legal proceedings are underway. All five police teams are actively searching for the abductor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:55 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.