8-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped from School in UP, Returns Home Safely After Police Raids

Ballia (UP): An 8-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from a primary school in a village here returned home within hours on Saturday, with the police claiming that its raids searching for her foiled the accused's plans.

Sikandarpur Station House Officer (SHO) Vikas Chandra Pandey said, "The incident occurred at around 2 PM on Friday when an unknown person abducted a student of class 1 from a primary school in Katghara village. According to information received, the abductor fled with the child on a motorcycle." Based on the complaint filed by the girl's mother, a case was registered under section 137 (2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified accused. Five police teams were formed to investigate the case.

"Throughout the night, raids were conducted at various locations to locate the girl. On Saturday morning, likely due to the pressure of our operations, the abductor abandoned the child near Maldah Bazaar in the Sikandarpur area. The girl then safely returned home and her family informed the police." The SHO said that further legal proceedings are underway. All five police teams are actively searching for the abductor.