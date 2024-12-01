UP Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead in Meerut

Meerut (UP): An eight-year-old girl was shot dead in Meerut. Attackers, who were allegedly targeting her brother Sahil due to a two-year-old dispute, mistakenly shot her when she intervened, police said.

Girl Shot Dead in UP's Meerut

The incident took place on Saturday evening at the Kalindi village in Sardhana.

According to the Sardhana police station in-charge Pratap Singh, Aafia was struck by a bullet in her chest and she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Police have identified two primary suspects, Masroor and Kamran, and are pursuing to arrest them.