Published 10:39 IST, November 29th 2024

90% Top Indian Firms Advocate Work From Office, More Than Global Average: Survey

India prefers office-based work, with 90 per cent of organizations requiring employees to work from the office for at least three days a week.

Reported by: Asian News International
90% Top Indian Firms Advocate Work From Office, More Than Global Average: Survey | Image: Pexels

New Delhi: India demonstrates a strong preference for office-based work, with 90 per cent of organizations requiring employees to work from the office for at least three days a week, according to a survey by JLL, a global real estate services firm.
This figure surpasses the global average of 85 per cent, placing India among the top advocates for office-based work.

The survey added, "This trend is expected to strengthen, with 54 per cent of organizations in India (43 per cent globally) anticipating an increase in office days by 2030."

Indian workplaces are undergoing significant transformation as businesses increasingly adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their operations.

According to the survey, 95 per cent of business decision-makers in India plan to accelerate investments in AI over the next five years.

The survey highlighted how AI is reshaping workforce operations and revolutionizing the design and management of workspaces.

"A staggering 94 per cent of businesses foresee AI changing their workforce operations, with 95 per cent planning to accelerate AI investments over the next five years," the survey stated.

This study is part of a global research initiative that surveyed over 2,300 Corporate Real Estate (CRE) and business decision-makers.

The survey also highlighted the growing emphasis on sustainability in the corporate sector. About 77 per cent of respondents indicated plans to increase spending on sustainability initiatives, while 70 per cent reported having well-defined programs aimed at reducing their environmental footprint.

Furthermore, nearly 50 per cent of organizations expressed a willingness to pay a premium for buildings with top-tier green certifications by 2030.

Despite the positive trends, challenges persist. Nearly 44 per cent of CRE leaders reported difficulties in long-term planning due to the rapidly changing organizational landscape.

Another 46 per cent identified limited integration with other business units as a significant hurdle in delivering optimal value.

The survey emphasized that fostering partnerships and aligning corporate goals with CRE objectives is crucial for achieving portfolio efficiency and future-ready workplace solutions.

It paints a promising picture of India's workplace evolution, driven by technology and sustainability, while also highlighting areas requiring attention for smoother transitions.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 10:39 IST, November 29th 2024

