  Aaditya Thackeray Demanding UT Status to Belagavi Is 'Childish,' Says CM Siddaramaiah

Published 23:38 IST, December 9th 2024

Aaditya Thackeray Demanding UT Status to Belagavi Is 'Childish,' Says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah labelled Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray's demand to declare Belagavi bordering Maharashtra a Union Territory as 'childish.'

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray | Image: PTI

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday labelled Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray's demand to declare Belagavi bordering Maharashtra a Union Territory as 'childish.'

Siddaramaiah told reporters, "It's a childish statement. The Mahajan report is final. So, neither should we ask for anything nor should they. How can it be declared as union territory? And, if Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) protests, will we keep quiet?" Thackeray on Monday alleged that injustice was being meted out to Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi, demanding that the region be declared a Union Territory.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, he said while celebrations are underway over the formation of the new government in Maharashtra, the situation was deteriorating in Belagavi in the neighbouring state.

As the winter session of the Karnataka assembly began on Monday, members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti were opposing it. The outfit organised a congregation in Belagavi, but the Karnataka government reportedly prohibited the gathering and banned leaders from Maharashtra from entering the state.

The border issue dates back to 1957 when states were reorganised on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population, and over 800 Marathi-speaking border villages that are currently a part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains that the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report is final.

To assert that Belagavi is an integral part of the state, Karnataka built the 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' here, modelled on the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the State Legislature and Secretariat in Bengaluru. (with PTI inputs)

Updated 23:38 IST, December 9th 2024

