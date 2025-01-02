AAP MP Sanjay Singh Sends Defamation Notices To BJP's Manoj Tiwari, Amit Malviya

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh , on Thursday, sent legal notices to BJP social media head Amit Malviya and MP Manoj Tiwari.

Malviya and Tiwari had accused Singh of having more than one voter ID card.

Singh said, "... My wife has filed an application to the District Electoral office, Sultanpur to delete her name from there, on January 4... My mother and my father's names are there on the voter list - except them, neither my wife nor my name is there..."

Singh told ANI, "It cannot be that I take no action when BJP leaders spread lies about me and my wife. They should prove their lies before the court..."

Singh on Wednesday had also accused the BJP of attempting to delete the names of Purvanchali residents from the voter list in Delhi and said the saffron party was targeting “our Purvanchali brothers, calling them Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.”

Addressing a press conference here, Singh claimed, "The BJP is targeting our Purvanchali brothers, calling them Bangladeshis and Rohingyas and working to delete their votes. I will not stay silent. I will fight this injustice on the streets and in Parliament."

Purvanchalis are people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who have been settled in Delhi for decades and form a significant portion of the city's voters.

Singh said that BJP leaders in several areas, including Shahdara, Janakpuri, Palam, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad, have submitted applications to delete the votes of Purvanchalis.

"In Shahdara alone, 11,000 Purvanchali votes were targeted for deletion. Similarly, in Janakpuri, 24 BJP workers applied for the removal of 4,874 votes, and in Tughlakabad, applications were made to delete 594 votes," he said.

He further alleged that in Palam, nine BJP workers filed requests to remove 1,641 votes, while in Rajouri Garden, six BJP workers sought the deletion of 571 votes.

Earlier, the BJP accused the ruling AAP of aiding illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in settling in Delhi by providing them with official documents and using them as a vote bank.

Singh emphasised the importance of protecting the voting rights of Purvanchalis and said, "These UP-Bihar brothers, who have been living in Delhi for decades, have contributed immensely to the city's development over the last 30-40 years. These tactics to suppress their voices are unacceptable."

He also referred to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the "Bhartiya Jhuta Party" during the press conference, saying, "When we exposed the BJP's tactics, they accused the Aam Aadmi Party of increasing and deleting votes unfairly."

Singh further said, "Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written a letter to our CM (Atishi). I am surprised they still have the audacity to talk about farmers. They ignored farmers, and the MSP law is still not implemented. Because of this party, farmer leader Dallewal Ji is on strike. It is also because of them that farmers in Maharashtra are being forced to commit suicide."