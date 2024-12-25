AAP's Councilor Priyanka Gautam Joins BJP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's councilor from Ghadoli Priyanka Gautam on Wednesday officially joined the BJP along with her supporters, according to the statement.

Dharmveer Singh, Former AAP Councilor, Joins BJP

On Wednesday, Dharmveer Singh, a former councilor from South Delhi and a prominent leader of the Gujjar community, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra Criticises AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra strongly criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of betraying the people of Delhi.

Malhotra pointed out that Kejriwal had previously sworn never to engage in politics, yet entered the political arena. He also promised to avoid the luxuries of official bungalows, security, and government vehicles.

However, Malhotra alleged that Kejriwal has since built an opulent residence for himself, exemplifying what he called a betrayal of his initial commitments.

Malhotra Targets Kejriwal’s Unfulfilled Promises to Women and Welfare Schemes

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra also targeted Kejriwal's failure to fulfill his promises to women, specifically highlighting a promise made in Punjab. He referred to Kejriwal's pledge to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women in Punjab, which had been made two years ago. Despite the formation of the Punjab government, not a single rupee has been distributed to women in the state, Malhotra claimed.

Furthermore, Malhotra accused the Kejriwal government of exploiting the people of Delhi through various welfare schemes, including the Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman, which, according to him, have failed to deliver on their promises and only served political interests.

Priyanka Gautam Expresses Disillusionment with AAP Leadership

In a separate development, Gautam, a former member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), shared her disillusionment with the party.

She explained that she had joined AAP with high hopes, only to discover a lack of respect for the Jatav community within the organization.