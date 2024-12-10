Search icon
  • 'Kejriwal Ignored Muslims' Rights': AAP's Seelampur MLA Abdul Rehman Quits Party

Published 19:33 IST, December 10th 2024

'Kejriwal Ignored Muslims' Rights': AAP's Seelampur MLA Abdul Rehman Quits Party

Abdul Rehman, AAP's Seelampur MLA, alleged that the party led by Arvind Kejriwal ignored Muslims rights in its quest for power.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Seelampur MLA Abdul Rehman has quit the party ahead of next year's Assembly elections. Announcing his decision, Rehman alleged that the party led by Arvind Kejriwal ignored Muslims rights in its quest for power.

Taking to X, earlier Twitter, Abdul Rehman said, “Today I am resigning from the primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party. The party ignored the rights of Muslims by getting entangled in the politics of power, Arvind Kejriwal always did his politics by running away from the issues of the people. I will keep fighting for justice and rights.”

In November this year, former AAP MLA from Seelampur Haji Mohammad Ishraq Khan, along with his supporters, had joined the Congress party. Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav welcomed Ishraq and a large number of his supporters to the party.

"It is a matter of great pride that Ishraq has left AAP to join the Congress to strengthen the party in Delhi," Yadav said.

They will not only strengthen the Congress in Seelampur, but also across Delhi, as their presence in the party will motivate Congress workers to reach out to every citizen of Delhi, he said.

In the statement, former Haj Committee chairman Ishraq said that he fully subscribed to the policies and programmes of the Congress party in Delhi and the country under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi , as they were working for the interest of the people.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:48 IST, December 10th 2024

Arvind Kejriwal Rahul Gandhi Congress

