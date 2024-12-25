After Tahir Hussain, Is AIMIM Planning to Field Another Riot-accused Shahrukh Pathan For Delhi Elections?

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is reportedly planning to field Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, as a candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. if reports are to be believed, Shoaib Jamei, the Delhi AIMIM president, visited Shahrukh Pathan's family on December 23, hinting that Pathan might contest from the Seelampur constituency.

"Yesterday, we visited Shahrukh Pathan's mother at their home. A delegation from Delhi Majlis (AIMIM) met with his family to discuss their circumstances and provide legal assistance. This small effort in our justice campaign for Delhi will inspire many families whose children have been imprisoned for years without trial," Jamei wrote in a Facebook post.

He emphasized that, as per the Supreme Court, bail is a fundamental right for prisoners awaiting trial. "His mother claims that the case against her son was filed at Arvind Kejriwal 's instigation and vows not to forget this," Jamei added.

Speaking to reporters, Shoaib Jamai stated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to help Shahrukh Pathan's family. He mentioned that he and his team met Pathan's mother and assured her of all possible support.

Will Shahrukh Pathan Fight Polls on AIMIM Ticket?

Jamai revealed that the organization has discussed whether Shahrukh Pathan could be given an election ticket, but the final decision rests with the top leadership, and deliberations are still ongoing. He questioned why Pathan should not be allowed to contest elections, pointing out that individuals accused of terrorism are sitting in the country's Parliament, and those who support Khalistanis have also won elections.

Who is Shahrukh Pathan?

Shahrukh Pathan, whose photograph pointing a gun at a policeman during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots went viral on social media, is currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the violence. The Delhi High Court had earlier denied him bail in October this year.

AIMIM Fields Riot-Accused Tahir Hussain

Asaduddin Owaisi 's AIMIM has also fielded riot-accused Tahir Hussain from the Mustafabad assembly seat.

"MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain joined AIMIM and will be our candidate from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. His family members and supporters met with me today and joined the party", Owaisi confirmed on X.

The announcement had drawn sharp criticism from BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who said, "Owaisi has aligned himself with the man responsible for the murder of Ankit Sharma, the one whose house was found with bombs and stones, and who attempted to kill hundreds of Hindus in Delhi. Owaisi should remember that if another riot happens in Delhi under Tahir Hussain's name, the consequences will be remembered by his seven generations."

Who is Tahir Hussain?

Hussain recently got relief from the Delhi High Court, which quashed an FIR against him in connection with the Delhi riots. The FIR, registered on February 27, 2020, accused him of rioting and vandalism on the first floor of a building..