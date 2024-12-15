All Preparations Made To Manage 450 Million Pilgrims During Prayagraj Maha Kumbh: UP Minister

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh government has made preparations for the participation of 450 million pilgrims, saints and tourists during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, a state minister said on Sunday.

The grand spiritual gathering will take place from January 13 (Paush Poornima) to February 26 (Maha Shivratri) in Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh is organised every 12 years.

Addressing a press conference in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, UP’s Minister for Jal Shakti and Flood Control Swatantra Dev Singh said the congregation will surpass the previous ones in grandeur and divine essence.

The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is expected to welcome over 450 million (45 crore) pilgrims, saints, ascetics, and tourists, he said, adding that the UP government has planned meticulously to make it a clean, healthy, safe and digital event.

It will be a “single-use-plastic-free” Maha Kumbh, he said.

About three lakh saplings have been planted across Prayagraj and they would be maintained even after the conclusion of the Mela, he said.

A 100-bed hospital, two hospitals with 20 beds each and smaller hospitals with 8 beds have been set up. Besides, two 10-bed ICUs have been set up by the Army Hospital, he said.

The authorities will deploy 291 MBBS doctors and specialists, 90 Ayurvedic and Unani specialists, and 182 nursing staff to attend to the medical needs of devotees and tourists.

The UP minister said that 35 existing permanent ghats and 9 new ghats have been constructed for the convenience of the devotees taking a holy dip.

He said the preparations for the event include a dedicated website and app, an AI-powered chatbot in 11 languages, QR-based passes for people and vehicles, a multilingual digital lost-and-found centre and other information technology-based facilities.

Singh said 101 smart parking facilities, capable of accommodating up to five lakh vehicles daily, have been created. The parking area spans 1,867.04 hectares.

Three technical methods including “attribute method”, RFID wristbands and mobile app tracking will be used to count every individual, he added.