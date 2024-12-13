Search icon
  • Allu Arjun's Arrest Proves Congress Has No Respect For Creative Industry: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Published 21:45 IST, December 13th 2024

Allu Arjun's Arrest Proves Congress Has No Respect For Creative Industry: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw has come out in the support of Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun saying the Congress party has no respect for the creative industry in the country.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Actor Allu Arjun | Image: Allu Arjun Arrested

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has come out in the support of Allu Arjun saying the Congress party has no respect for the creative industry in this country and the arrest of the Pushpa 2 actor proves it yet again. His statement comes after Allu Arjun was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a lower court. However, the actor approached the Telangana High Court which granted him the interim bail.

"Congress has no respect for the creative industry and the arrest of Allu Arjun proves it yet again. The mishap at Sandhya Theatre was a clear case of poor arrangements by the state and local administration. Now, to deflect that blame, they are indulging in such publicity stunts," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote in a post on X.

“The Telangana Government should assist those affected and punish those making the arrangements that day instead of continuously attacking film personalities. It is also sad to see this becoming a norm in the one year Congress has been in power there,” Vaishnaw added.

Updated 21:45 IST, December 13th 2024

