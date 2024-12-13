Allu Arjun's Arrest Proves Congress Has No Respect For Creative Industry: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has come out in the support of Allu Arjun saying the Congress party has no respect for the creative industry in this country and the arrest of the Pushpa 2 actor proves it yet again. His statement comes after Allu Arjun was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a lower court. However, the actor approached the Telangana High Court which granted him the interim bail.

"Congress has no respect for the creative industry and the arrest of Allu Arjun proves it yet again. The mishap at Sandhya Theatre was a clear case of poor arrangements by the state and local administration. Now, to deflect that blame, they are indulging in such publicity stunts," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote in a post on X.