American Tourist Dies as Truck Hits her Bike in Assam

Guwahati: An American tourist was killed when a truck hit her motorcycle in Assam's Hojai district on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The tourist, identified as Berry Thompson, was on a motorcycle trip across the Northeast. She was on her way from Silchar to Tezpur when she met with the fatal accident.

Hojai Superintendent of Police Saurabh Gupta told PTI that the accident took place when the tourist was taking a turn.

"It looks like there was some miscalculation, leading to the accident. The tourist was injured and rushed to a hospital. She died while undergoing treatment," he said.

Gupta said the US consulate has been contacted and the body of the woman has been kept at the Nagaon Medical College and Hospital.

He added that the truck has been seized and the driver detained.