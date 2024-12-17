Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Anti-Constitutional, Against Federalism: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Bill For Holding Simultaneous Polls

Published 14:41 IST, December 17th 2024

Anti-Constitutional, Against Federalism: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Bill For Holding Simultaneous Polls

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday termed as "anti-constitutional” the bill that lays down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections and asserted that it is against federalism.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Bill For Holding Simultaneous Polls | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday termed as "anti-constitutional” the bill that lays down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections and asserted that it is against federalism.

Her remarks came after two bills that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha after a fiery debate.

Opposition parties dubbed the draft laws -- a Constitution amendment bill and an ordinary bill -- as an attack on the federal structure, a charge rejected by the government.

“Anti-constitutional bill, it is against the federalism of our nation. We are opposing the bill,” she told reporters in Parliament premises.

The bills were introduced after the opposition sought a division of votes.

After electronic voting and a subsequent count by paper slips, the bills were introduced with 269 members in favour and 198 against.

This was the first time that the electronic voting system was used in the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament House. 

Updated 14:41 IST, December 17th 2024

