Atishi Thousand Times Better Than Former CM: Delhi LG’s Veiled Dig at Kejriwal

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, on Friday, took a veiled dig at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, while showering praises for present Chief Minister Atishi. LG Saxena called Atishi a better Chief Minister than Kejriwal, saying that Atishi is “a thousand times better” CM than her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal. The LG also noted that he was happy that Delhi’s Chief Minister is a woman.

Delhi LG VK Saxena, on Friday, attended the seventh convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) along with CM Atishi. Addressing the event, the Lt Governor said, "I am happy today that Delhi's CM is a woman, and I can confidently say that she is a thousand times better than her predecessor."

Saxena, while making the comment, took a glance at Atishi who was also present at the convocation ceremony. Atishi later addressed the students.

Talking to the students at the event, LG Saxena said, "As you move ahead, you have four guiding stars. First is your responsibility towards yourself, the second is your responsibility towards your parents and family while the third responsibility is towards the society and nation building."

"The fourth responsibility is to prove yourself as women who have broken the glass ceiling of gender and stand on par with others in all fields," he said.

The AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads over a range of issues, including governance and control of bureaucracy after Kejriwal tendered his resignation in September and said that he would seek a "certificate of honesty" from the public in light of the corruption charges he faced.

Kejriwal had proposed Atishi's name as the chief minister at a meeting of the legislature party and it was unanimously accepted.