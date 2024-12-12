AAP Freebie Ahead of Delhi Elections: Rs 1,000 Announced For Women Voters Per Month

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the Delhi Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide Rs 1,000 every month for women voters under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna.

The party supremo further promised that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 per month if the Aam Aadmi Party wins the elections.

However, Kejriwal clarified that the elections are likely to be announced soon and therefore the money could be credited to beneficiaries' accounts only after the polls.

This development comes as the national capital gears up for assembly elections in February 2025, with AAP eyeing a third consecutive term.

The scheme was initially announced in the 2024-25 budget with an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore.

"This scheme is for empowering women and addressing their financial needs. While the BJP calls it free 'revdis,' I see it as a step towards strengthening our society. The BJP asks from where the money will come, but I said we will give free electricity, and we did it," Kejriwal said.

"I want to tell the BJP that I am a magician; I am a magician of accounts," he added.

The AAP leader also expressed confidence his party will perform magnificently in the polls and urged women to actively support them.

"If all women work together, we will secure more than 60 seats," he said.