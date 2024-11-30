Search icon
Published 14:51 IST, November 30th 2024

Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Invoke MCOCA Against 26 Accused

Provisions of stringent MCOCA are invoked in the Baba Siddique murder case, a Mumbai Police official said without elaborating.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Invoke MCOCA Against Accused | Image: X

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act in NCP politician Baba Siddique murder case, officials said on Saturday.

The crime branch has so far arrested 26 persons, including the alleged main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam, in the case.

Provisions of stringent MCOCA are invoked in the Baba Siddique murder case, a Mumbai Police official said without elaborating.

It is important to note that confessions made to the police under MCOCA are admissible as evidence in court. It is also difficult to secure bail under the MCOCA.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East, Mumbai.

He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol was arrested in the US for his alleged role in the murder of Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai home.

Suspected key conspirators Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammad Akhtar are still on the run. 

Updated 14:52 IST, November 30th 2024

Maharashtra

