Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary: UP Districts Including Ayodhya, Sambhal on Alert

Mathura: Security has been heightened outside the Shahi Eidgah in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Friday in view of the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Mathura City Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar said that the area has been divided into four zones and barricades have been placed at the sensitive spots. nTo heighten the security, the traffic has also been diverted, the police official added.

The police official stated that the administration will take action against those who disobey these rules. "We have divided the area into 4 zones. Barricading has been done at the sensitive spots. The traffic has been diverted. Action will be taken against those who will not follow the rules..." Kumar told reporters.

Earlier, a bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar deferred the hearing into the Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Masjid case. Various petitions were heard by the Supreme Court on the dispute.

In one of these matters, the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order rejecting the mosque committee challenging the maintainability of various lawsuits initiated by Hindu devotees. More than 15 suits by different plaintiffs have been filed claiming competing rights over the Shahi Masjid Eidgah on the ground that it is the site of the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna (Krishna Janmabhoomi).

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the police administration tightened security and conducted checks at several locations in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.A police official stated that the security campaign will continue further. The Bomb Squad and Dog Squad conducted surprise inspections at the railway station, while the city police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Government Railway Police (GRP) carried out searches of vehicles, parcels, and passengers' luggage in the city.

RPF Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mukesh Anandkar told ANI, "In view of December 6 and as part of the vigilance campaign, the city police, RPF, and GRP together conducted thorough checks at various locations, including vehicle inspections in the circulatory area, parcel inspections at the parcel office, and luggage checks of passengers in the city.

"The search campaign was conducted to prevent any untoward incidents or misconduct, he added, noting that the campaign will continue further. The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of 'kar sevaks'. In the aftermath, many Muslim residences in Ayodhya were ransacked, torched, and destroyed. Riots erupted across various parts of the country, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 people.