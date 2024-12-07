Search icon
  • Bandra Hit-and-Run: Mumbai Model Riding Pillion Dies, Accused On The Run

Published 13:49 IST, December 7th 2024

Bandra Hit-and-Run: Mumbai Model Riding Pillion Dies, Accused On The Run

The deceased model has been identified as Shivani Singh, a resident of Malad.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Hit-&-Run: 25-Year-Old Model Riding Pillion Killed in Bandra West, Accused Driver on the Run | Image: PTI/Representational

Mumbai: In another incident of hit-and-run in Mumbai, a 25-year-old model was killed at Bandra West while she was riding pillion with her friend. The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday. Meanwhile, her friend suffered a leg fracture.

Media reports, citing police, reported that a water tanker had a head-on collision with the motorcycle they were riding on. Soon after the accident, the accused driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The deceased model has been identified as Shivani Singh, a resident of Malad.

According to police, Singh and her friend were on a two-wheeler and had reached Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road at Bandra at around 8pm. The tragic incident took place when a water tanker came up in front of them and collided head-on with their two-wheeler. 

The intensity of the crash was such that Singh was thrown off the two-wheeler and came under the tanker's wheel. She suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to the Bhabha Hospital by bystanders. The model was declared dead at the hospital.

Her friend, who was wearing a helmet, was also taken to the hospital and but she escaped death with a fracture in leg. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the case. CCTVs were also scanned to track the absconding driver.

More details are awaited.

Updated 13:54 IST, December 7th 2024

