  • Agartala-Kolkata Bus Attacked in Bangladesh, 'Anti-India' Slogans Raised; Tripura CM Reacts

Published 10:35 IST, December 1st 2024

Agartala-Kolkata Bus Attacked in Bangladesh, 'Anti-India' Slogans Raised; Tripura CM Reacts

Reports indicate that the bus was hit by a cargo truck from behind, forcing it to crash into an auto-rickshaw.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Agartala-Kolkata Bus Attacked in Dhaka, 'Anti-India' Slogans Raised; Tripura CM Reacts | Image: Republic

Tripura: A bus travelling from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka was attacked in the Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh on Saturday. The bus, carrying Indian passengers, met with an accident in the Dhaka region and was attacked by a mob. No casualties have been reported so far. The bus, carrying Indian passengers, was on its way to Kolkata.  

Reports indicate that the bus was hit by a cargo truck from behind, forcing it to crash into an auto-rickshaw. While no casualties were reported, the situation quickly escalated, with the passengers claiming they were targeted in a deliberate attack.

Tripura CM Issues Stern Warning  

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha condemned the incident, calling for immediate corrective measures from Bangladesh. “They must not forget India’s contribution, especially Tripura’s, during their liberation war. Such acts violate all norms and historical bonds,” he said.  

Attacks on Hindus Continue in Bangladesh 

Bangladesh unrest continues as a series of attacks on Hindus and Hindu temples have been reported across the country. Recently, three temples were vandalized by a mob in Chattogram following protests over the arrest of ISKCON leader Chimboy Prabhu.  

After the ousting of Sheikh Hasina , attacks on Hindu temples, villages, and properties have intensified and continue to this day. Mobs have targeted Hindu communities, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among minorities.  

Following Sheikh Hasina’s departure from the country, there have been attacks on Hindu homes and temples in at least four districts, including villages near Chattogram, Bangladesh’s second-largest city. Witnesses and relatives of the victims reported widespread vandalism and violence against the community.

