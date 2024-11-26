Search icon
  • Bangladeshi Police Open Fire At Hindus Protesting Against Arrest Of Hindu Priest Chinmoy Das

Published 18:39 IST, November 26th 2024

Bangladeshi Police Open Fire At Hindus Protesting Against Arrest Of Hindu Priest Chinmoy Das

The Bangladeshi police opened fire at Hindus who were protesting against the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das outside Chattogram court.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Police crackdown on Hindus protesting against the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh | Image: Social Media

Dhaka: Bangladeshi Police launched a brutal offensive against Hindus who were protesting against the arrest of Hindu priest outside a court in Dhaka. According to reports, Hindu protesters were thrashed by Bangladeshi cops as they were protesting against the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledged the matter saying, “We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to  Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.”

The MEA also noted crackdown on Hindus who were protesting against the arrest of Chinmoy Das saying, “It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das.”

“We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” MEA said.

Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus, a page on social media platform X, retweeted a post showing how minorities were being targeted in Bangladesh. In the post, they wrote, “Hindus were peacefully protesting outside Chattogram Court when Bangladeshi police opened fire on them! Several were injured! Yet the protesters stood their ground, firmly demanding the release of Sri Chinmay Krishna Das Prabhu."

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:39 IST, November 26th 2024

