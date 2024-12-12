'Barbaric Attack': ABVP Condemns Stone Pelting In JNU During Screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report'

New Delhi: Expressing strong condemnation over the stone pelting incident that occurred inside the Jawahar Lal Nehru University during the screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said that such an attack is an assault on freedom of expression and democratic values that this “university was known for.”.

Tensions flared at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday as stones were pelted during the screening of The Sabarmati Report, a film that claims to reveal the truth behind the fire incident in the Sabarmati Express at

Godhra on February 27, 2002, killing 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony.

‘Cowardly, Barbaric, Reprehensible Attack’

ABVP said that stones were pelted at the peaceful audience by unidentified miscreants, putting the lives of hundreds of students and attendees at grave risk.

“This barbaric act is not just an attack on a group of individuals but an assault on freedom of expression, dialogue, and democratic values that this university is known for,” the student body said.

‘Highlights Insecurity of Anti-Bharat Elements’

The student body said that the screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ was a step towards unveiling the truth and igniting a discussion on topics deliberately silenced by the “so-called intellectual elite of our country.”.

“However, this incident demonstrates the intolerance and insecurity of certain anti-Bharat, anti-Hindu forces within our campus who fear the resurgence of dharma, righteousness, and truth,” ABVP said in a statement.

It further added that those involved in the stone pelting are the same forces that promote divisive and anti-national ideologies.

“They cannot tolerate any voice that challenges their agenda or exposes their lies. These are the same forces that openly support divisive ideologies, glorify anti-national slogans, and oppose any initiative aimed at strengthening Bharat’s cultural identity,” they said.

The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and also starring Rashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, claims to reveal the truth behind the fire incident in the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002, killing 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony. The film has been produced by Ekta Kapoor.