Be Strategic, Meticulous, Adaptable, And Transparent: PM Modi to Police

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for the use of advanced technology to ease the workload of police forces and emphasized making police stations central to resource allocation. Speaking at the concluding session of the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police, he urged law enforcement to adopt a strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable, and transparent (SMART) approach to policing.

Highlighting the growing risks of digital fraud, cybercrime, and deepfakes, PM Modi stressed the need for proactive strategies to address these challenges. He proposed harnessing the "dual power" of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Aspirational India to transform these threats into opportunities.

"Digital frauds and cybercrimes are on the rise, and deepfakes pose serious risks to social harmony. We must convert these challenges into opportunities through AI and by leveraging the aspirations of our nation," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister also expressed satisfaction with the discussions during the three-day conference, which addressed national and international security challenges. He praised advancements in urban policing and suggested replicating successful initiatives across 100 cities.