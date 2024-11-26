'Because She's Tribal': BJP Says Rahul Gandhi Didn't Greet President at Constitution Day Event

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surrounded himself with another controversy for allegedly not greeting President Droupadi Murmu during the Constitution Day event at the Parliament on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sharply criticised the Congress leader for his gestures.

Talking to X, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a video which showed several top political leaders greeting President Murmu on stage, except Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The video further showed Rahul Gandhi walking towards the other side of the stage and waiting for Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to join him. The video, capturing the moment, was widely circulated on social media.

BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi is so arrogant that he did not even greet the President. Just because she comes from the tribal community, is a woman and Rahul Gandhi is the prince of Congress?"

He also shared a video of the moment, wherein several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Kharge, were seen sharing the stage with the President and greeting her.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also tweeted the same video and captioned it “Entitled arrogant dynast…."

The Constitution Day Event

While addressing an event to kickoff the year-long celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, President Murmu acknowledged the contribution of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly in framing the document.

The Indian Constitution is a live and progressive document through which we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development, President Droupadi Murmu said.

“Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Through our Constitution, we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development," she added. “Law on women reservation has started new era of women empowerment in our democracy," she further said.