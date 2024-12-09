Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Belagavi Administration Revises Vehicle Ban After BJP's Protest in Assembly Well

Published 23:27 IST, December 9th 2024

Belagavi Administration Revises Vehicle Ban After BJP's Protest in Assembly Well

The Belagavi district administration has revised its earlier order banning tractors and cruisers from entering the city after facing protests from BJP leaders.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Belagavi Revises Vehicle Ban After BJP's Protest in Assembly Well | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Belagavi district administration has revised its earlier order banning tractors and cruisers from entering the city after facing protests from BJP leaders and Panchamasali Swamiji.  This decision comes after intense pressure from Panchamasali Swamiji and BJP leaders. Now the cruiser will be allowed while keeping the ban on tractors.

The initial ban was imposed on Sunday by District Commissioner Mohammad Roshan to stop a planned protest by Panchamasali Swamiji. 

The Swamiji and his followers had announced a tractor march to Suvarna Soudha to demand 2A reservation for their community. The decision angered Swamiji, BJP leaders, and their supporters.

Swamiji called on his followers to defy the ban and proceed to Belagavi with tractors. Meanwhile, BJP leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, C.C. Patil, and Aravind Bellad staged a protest inside the assembly well, criticising the ban. The demonstrations put pressure on the district administration to reconsider its decision.

To address the situation, DC Roshan held discussions with Swamiji and other leaders. After the meeting, the administration decided to allow cruisers into the city while continuing the restrictions on tractors to avoid disruptions.

The protests are part of the Panchamasali community's ongoing demand for 2A reservation, which provides better access to jobs and education. The community has been holding large-scale protests, including a similar tractor rally last year, to push their demands. The issue has drawn significant political attention in Karnataka.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:27 IST, December 9th 2024

BJP

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.