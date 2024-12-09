Published 23:27 IST, December 9th 2024
Belagavi Administration Revises Vehicle Ban After BJP's Protest in Assembly Well
The Belagavi district administration has revised its earlier order banning tractors and cruisers from entering the city after facing protests from BJP leaders.
New Delhi: The Belagavi district administration has revised its earlier order banning tractors and cruisers from entering the city after facing protests from BJP leaders and Panchamasali Swamiji. This decision comes after intense pressure from Panchamasali Swamiji and BJP leaders. Now the cruiser will be allowed while keeping the ban on tractors.
The initial ban was imposed on Sunday by District Commissioner Mohammad Roshan to stop a planned protest by Panchamasali Swamiji.
The Swamiji and his followers had announced a tractor march to Suvarna Soudha to demand 2A reservation for their community. The decision angered Swamiji, BJP leaders, and their supporters.
Swamiji called on his followers to defy the ban and proceed to Belagavi with tractors. Meanwhile, BJP leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, C.C. Patil, and Aravind Bellad staged a protest inside the assembly well, criticising the ban. The demonstrations put pressure on the district administration to reconsider its decision.
To address the situation, DC Roshan held discussions with Swamiji and other leaders. After the meeting, the administration decided to allow cruisers into the city while continuing the restrictions on tractors to avoid disruptions.
The protests are part of the Panchamasali community's ongoing demand for 2A reservation, which provides better access to jobs and education. The community has been holding large-scale protests, including a similar tractor rally last year, to push their demands. The issue has drawn significant political attention in Karnataka.
