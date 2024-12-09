Belagavi Administration Revises Vehicle Ban After BJP's Protest in Assembly Well

New Delhi: The Belagavi district administration has revised its earlier order banning tractors and cruisers from entering the city after facing protests from BJP leaders and Panchamasali Swamiji. This decision comes after intense pressure from Panchamasali Swamiji and BJP leaders. Now the cruiser will be allowed while keeping the ban on tractors.

The initial ban was imposed on Sunday by District Commissioner Mohammad Roshan to stop a planned protest by Panchamasali Swamiji.

The Swamiji and his followers had announced a tractor march to Suvarna Soudha to demand 2A reservation for their community. The decision angered Swamiji, BJP leaders, and their supporters.

Swamiji called on his followers to defy the ban and proceed to Belagavi with tractors. Meanwhile, BJP leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, C.C. Patil, and Aravind Bellad staged a protest inside the assembly well, criticising the ban. The demonstrations put pressure on the district administration to reconsider its decision.

To address the situation, DC Roshan held discussions with Swamiji and other leaders. After the meeting, the administration decided to allow cruisers into the city while continuing the restrictions on tractors to avoid disruptions.