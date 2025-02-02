Published 13:51 IST, February 2nd 2025
Bengal Shocker: Woman Sells Husband's Kidney for Rs 10 Lakh, Only to Run Away with Boyfriend
A woman in West Bengal's Howrah district, forced her husband to sell his kidney for Rs 10 lakh and then she took the money and ran away with her boyfriend.
Howrah: A woman in West Bengal's Howrah district emotionally blackmailed her husband to sell his kidney for Rs 10 lakh amid ‘financial distress’; she then took the money and ran away with her boyfriend. The woman's husband has filed a complaint and a case has been registered.
Bengal Shocker: Woman Forces Husband to Sell Kidney for Rs 10 Lakh
The shocking incident has been reported from Sankrail in the Howrah district of West Bengal where the woman emotionally blackmailed her husband to sell his kidney and ease the financial problems in their house.
The wife convinced her partner to sell his kidney so that their 10-year-old daughter's future including her marriage could be financially secured. After searching for a buyer for almost a year, the husband sold his kidney for Rs 10 lakh three months ago.
Wife Takes the Rs 10 Lakh After Selling Husband's Kidney and Runs Away with Boyfriend
The woman then took the Rs 10 lakh that came from selling her husband's kidney and ran away with her boyfriend, whom she had met via Facebook and was in a relationship with.
The husband filed a complaint with the police and also visited his estranged wife at her lover's residence in Barrackpore. After a lot of efforts, when the wife finally opened the door and was confronted, she asked him to leave and that she would be sending a divorce notice soon. A case has been registered by the police following the complaint by the husband.
