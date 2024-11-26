Bengaluru Shocker: Assam Woman Brutally Killed by Boyfriend in Indiranagar, Chilling Details Emerge

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old woman was found brutally murdered in her apartment in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar. Maya Gogoi, a native of Assam , who worked at a private company, was allegedly stabbed multiple times with a knife. The incident occurred at an apartment in Indiranagar.

The Indiranagar police visited the crime scene soon after receiving reports of the murder.

Assam Woman Brutally Killed by Boyfriend in Indiranagar, 5 Chilling Details

Maya Gogoi, a young professional from Assam, was found brutally murdered in a service apartment in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area. Aarav Anay, Maya’s lover from Kannur, Kerala , is accused of stabbing her to death and is currently on the run. Maya and Aarav were captured on CCTV arriving at The Royal Livings, a service apartment where Aarav had been staying for three days. After allegedly spending a day in the apartment with Maya’s body, Aarav fled the scene in a cab. CCTV footage and investigations suggest Aarav stayed in the apartment after the murder, smoking a cigarette near the victim's body. Police suspect he may have contemplated dismembering the body but abandoned the plan. Indiranagar police are conducting a thorough investigation, collecting forensic evidence and interviewing staff and neighbors. A manhunt has been launched to locate Aarav, whose whereabouts remain unknown. While the exact motive is unclear, personal disputes are suspected to have led to the tragic incident. Maya lived in HSR Layout and worked at a private firm, with a promising career ahead. Authorities have pledged to apprehend the accused and ensure justice for the victim.

Maya Gogoi Was a YouTube Content Creator