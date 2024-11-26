Published 12:07 IST, November 26th 2024
Bengaluru to Face Power Outages on November 26 and 27: Check Affected Areas, Timings
The City of Bengaluru will experience scheduled power disruptions on November 26 and 27 as the BESCOM conducts essential maintenance activities
Bengaluru: The City of Bengaluru will experience scheduled power disruptions on November 26 and 27 as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) conducts essential maintenance activities. The power cuts will impact areas in the North, South, East, and West zones, with some locations facing outages for up to seven hours.
November 26 Power Outage Schedule
- 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM (3 hours): Affected areas include RPC Layout, 7th Main Post Office Road, Vijaya Mansion, Hosahalli, and Vijayanagar. Power will be disrupted for preventive maintenance, tree trimming, and the replacement of electrical jumps.
- 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (2 hours):Areas affected are Thadikavagilu, Kurubahalli, and Jalamangala, due to jungle clearing and routine maintenance work.
- 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM (2 hours): Power disruptions will occur in Puligal, Seethareddypalli, Venkateshapalli, Ramanapdi, Sajjalapalli, and Boodalavaripalli. These outages are for new service connection installations.
November 27 Power Outage Schedule
- 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM (3 hours):MC Layout and the Industrial Area will face power cuts for routine maintenance.
- 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (2 hours): Affected regions include Thirumalegowdanadoddi, Kanchidoddi, Nijiyappanadoddi, Adhishakthihalli, and Channegowdanadoddi.
- 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM (2 hours): Power outages are planned in Madlakhana, Marasanapalli, Doranalapalli, Brahmanahalli, Thimmampalli, Gundlapalli, Kothuru, Madakavaripalli, and Kamarapalli for substation and transformer maintenance.
BESCOM has stated that these interruptions are necessary to ensure the safety and efficiency of the city’s power infrastructure, including maintenance of substations, transformers, and electrical lines. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan their activities accordingly.
