Bengaluru: Two Teenagers Die in Head-on Collision During Bike Stunt

Bengaluru: Two teenagers died after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a canter truck while performing a bike stunt in Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Arpaz (18) and Manoj (16), they added.

The incident occurred on the bypass of Devanahalli taluka within the limits of the Vijayapura police station, was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity, according to police.

The two were reportedly performing a wheelie on their bike and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with a canter truck coming from the opposite direction, police stated.

"The impact was so severe that the two youth died on the spot," a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.