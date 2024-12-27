Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:05 IST, December 27th 2024

Bengaluru: Two Teenagers Die in Head-on Collision During Bike Stunt

Two teenagers died after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a canter truck while performing a bike stunt in Bengaluru.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Two teenagers die in head-on collision during bike stunt in Bengaluru | Image: X

Bengaluru: Two teenagers died after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a canter truck while performing a bike stunt in Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Arpaz (18) and Manoj (16), they added. 

The incident occurred on the bypass of Devanahalli taluka within the limits of the Vijayapura police station, was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity, according to police.

The two were reportedly performing a wheelie on their bike and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with a canter truck coming from the opposite direction, police stated.

"The impact was so severe that the two youth died on the spot," a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:05 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.