Bharat Adivasi Party Candidate Anil Kumar Katara Wins Chorasi Seat In Rajasthan By With 24,370 Votes | Image: ECI

The assembly seat fell vacant after the Bharat Adivasi Party's incumbent legislator Rajkumar Roat won the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Katara secured 89161 votes while the BJP's Karilal secured 64,791 votes. Congress candidate Mahesh Roat got 73,246 votes.

Jaipur: Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Anil Kumar Katara won the bypoll to Chorasi assembly seat in Rajasthan by a margin of 24,370 votes on Saturday.

