Bhopal Gas Tragedy 40th Anniversary: Children with Congenital Disabilities Ask 'What Was Our Fault'

Bhopal: Over 30 children suffering from congenital disabilities paid tribute to victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy on Sunday to mark the 40th anniversary of the world's worst industrial disaster.

The Tragedy That Killed 5479 People, Injured Over 5 Lakhs

These children, suffering from disabilities like cerebral palsy, intellectual developmental disabilities, Down's syndrome and muscular dystrophy, stood in front of the now defunct Union Carbide factory, the site of a deadly gas leak in the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984 that killed 5,479 persons and injured more than five lakhs.

The children, helped by Chingari Trust, held candles and placards seeking justice and questioning what was their fault.

"These children are not born disabled naturally but due to the poison of Union Carbide. These children want to tell the world that lessons have to be learnt so that a disaster like this is never repeated. This candlelight tribute aims to remember the trauma and pain," Chingari Trust's speech therapist Nousheen Khan told PTI.