Published 08:00 IST, December 4th 2024

Bhopal Power Cut Today: Check Affected Areas and Timings

Parts of Bhopal are likely to experience power cuts today, December 4, due to scheduled maintenance work by the electricity department. Check full list.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bhopal to face power cut today.Bhopal to face power cut today. | Image: Social Media

Bhopal: Parts of Bhopal are likely to experience power cuts today, December 4, due to scheduled maintenance work by the electricity department. The maintenance and repair work will take place during this time, affecting various neighborhoods at different times of the day.

Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to minimize any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.

Check Area & Timings:

The areas affected by the power outage from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM include Kamla Park Rd, Dherpura, Ginnori Road, Chobdarpura, Hathikhana, Hamidia College, Gas Rahat Hospital, Fiza Hospital, and nearby areas.

Rohit Nagar, Jai Bhawani Phase 2, Surya School, and surrounding areas will experience the power cut from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The affected areas from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM are Punjabi Bagh, Gurunanak Pura, Bagh Farhat Afza, Aish Bagh, Janta Quarter, and nearby areas.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly as the electricity supply will be disrupted during the mentioned periods.

Updated 08:10 IST, December 4th 2024

