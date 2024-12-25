BIG BREAKING: 3 Dead, 24 Injured as Bus Falls Into Ditch in Bhimtal; Rescue Ops Underway

BIG BREAKING: At least three people were dead and several were injured on Wednesday when a Roadways bus plunged into a 100-meter-deep ditch in the Bhimtal area of Uttarakhand's Nainital, officials said.

The bus, operated by Roadways, was traveling from Bhimtal to Haldwani with 20 to 25 passengers on board.

On December 25, 2024, a roadways bus met with an accident near Bhimtal, as reported by the District Control Room in Nainital.

Following the alert, rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were sent from their Nainital and Khairna posts to the accident site.

"As soon as we received the information, the SDRF teams were sent to the location. The rescue operation is currently in progress to help those involved in the incident", said SSP Nainital, Prahlad Meena.

Uttarakhand CM On Bhimtal Bus Accident