Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 21:11 IST, December 10th 2024

BIG BREAKING: Delhi Police Official X Handle Hacked

Delhi Police Official X Handle Hacked. The cyber team of Delhi Police is working to trace the IP address used to hack the Delhi Police's X account.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police X Account Hacked | Image: X

New Delhi: The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Delhi Police was allegedly hacked by a group calling themselves "MagIC Edem." The group gained control of the account and posted unauthorized content, causing confusion among followers. At the time of filing the article, the account has been restored. 

Delhi Police X Account Hacked: What Exactly Happened

  • The Delhi Police's X account was hacked  for 10 to 12 minutes.
  • The cyber unit of Delhi Police has recovered the X account.
  • The cyber team of Delhi Police is working to trace the IP address used to hack the Delhi Police's X account.
  • Efforts are underway to track down the cyber criminals.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have assured the public that suitable action will be taken against the hackers once they are identified.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:11 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.