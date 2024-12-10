Published 21:11 IST, December 10th 2024
BIG BREAKING: Delhi Police Official X Handle Hacked
Delhi Police Official X Handle Hacked. The cyber team of Delhi Police is working to trace the IP address used to hack the Delhi Police's X account.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police X Account Hacked | Image: X
New Delhi: The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Delhi Police was allegedly hacked by a group calling themselves "MagIC Edem." The group gained control of the account and posted unauthorized content, causing confusion among followers. At the time of filing the article, the account has been restored.
Delhi Police X Account Hacked: What Exactly Happened
- The Delhi Police's X account was hacked for 10 to 12 minutes.
- The cyber unit of Delhi Police has recovered the X account.
- The cyber team of Delhi Police is working to trace the IP address used to hack the Delhi Police's X account.
- Efforts are underway to track down the cyber criminals.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police have assured the public that suitable action will be taken against the hackers once they are identified.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 21:11 IST, December 10th 2024