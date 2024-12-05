BIG BREAKING: Efforts Still on to Placate Shiv Sena Ahead of Fadnavis Swearing-in

New Delhi: Ahead of Devendra Fadnavis 's grand swearing-in ceremony, efforts are still on to placate Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde . Sources reveal that there is still no clear picture regarding Shinde’s position in the government. The Shiv Sena has reportedly been offered two portfolios by the BJP — Revenue and Urban Development — sparking speculation about the final distribution of roles and responsibilities.

The 60-year-old former CM, elected MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane district, led the Shiv Sena to spectacular victory in the polls as it won 57 of the 81 seats it contested, reducing the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) led by his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray to just 20 assembly segments.

During his tenure as CM (June 30, 2022, to December 4, 2024), Shinde acquired the image of a "24/7 politician" and pushed big-ticket infrastructure projects like the Mumbai coastal road, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu, metro rail, Navi Mumbai international airport, Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg and Dharavi redevelopment.

His contribution to the massive Mahayuti victory in the assembly polls was significant and his government's Ladki Bahin Yojana (beloved sister), a cash transfer scheme targeted at women from poor families, ultimately proved to be the game-changer for the ruling bloc in the elections.

The scheme became so popular among women that the Shiv Sena leader earned the title of 'Ladka Bhau' (beloved brother).

Shinde made it a point to remind people of his humble background, and stayed grounded despite holding the top executive post in the state, redefining 'Chief Minister' as common man and flaunting his connect with the masses.

The biggest asset of the Shiv Sena leader, who started his political career in Thane district, was his accessibility to people and party workers. As the CM, he put in long hours and often worked beyond midnight.

When Shinde revolted in June 2022 against Uddhav Thackeray, who headed the united Shiv Sena and was CM then, he put his political career at risk.