Published 16:27 IST, December 13th 2024
Kolkata Rape and Murder: Court Grants Bail To RG Kar Ex Principal
Kolkata Rape and Murder: Kolkata court on Friday granted bail to RG Kar Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A Kolkata court on Friday granted bail to RG Kar Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former police officer Abhijit Mondal in connection with the doctor rape-murder case.
While Mondal was accused of alleged delay in filing of FIR in the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at R G Kar Hospital on August 9, Ghosh was accused of tampering of evidence in the case.
The two were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the rape-murder case on an order of the Calcutta High Court.
The additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), Sealdah court, granted bail to the two accused persons as chargesheet against them was not filed within the mandatory 90-day period, a lawyer representing Ghosh said.
Mondal's lawyer told reporters outside the court that he will walk out of the correctional home where he is incarcerated on judicial remand.
Ghosh, who is on judicial remand in another case of alleged financial irregularities at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, will however, remain behind bars despite being granted bail in the rape-murder case.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 21:09 IST, December 13th 2024