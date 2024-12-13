Kolkata Rape and Murder: Court Grants Bail To RG Kar Ex Principal

New Delhi: A Kolkata court on Friday granted bail to RG Kar Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former police officer Abhijit Mondal in connection with the doctor rape-murder case.

While Mondal was accused of alleged delay in filing of FIR in the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at R G Kar Hospital on August 9, Ghosh was accused of tampering of evidence in the case.

The two were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the rape-murder case on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), Sealdah court, granted bail to the two accused persons as chargesheet against them was not filed within the mandatory 90-day period, a lawyer representing Ghosh said.

Mondal's lawyer told reporters outside the court that he will walk out of the correctional home where he is incarcerated on judicial remand.