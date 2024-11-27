Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:00 IST, November 27th 2024

BIG BREAKING | New Maharashtra CM to Take Oath on Dec 2: Sources

The new Maharashtra Chief Minister is likely to take oath on December 2, sources informed Republic TV.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Maharashtra CM likely to take oath on December 2 | Image: PTI

Mumbai: The new Maharashtra Chief Minister is likely to take oath on December 2, sources informed Republic TV. 

The development comes days after the Mahayuti alliance made a triumphant return to power in Maharashtra, with the BJP securing its position as the single-largest party by winning 132 of the 288 assembly seats.

Its allies, the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar ’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), secured 57 and 41 seats respectively. 

On the other hand, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a massive setback, managing to win only 46 seats in total.

Deadlock in Mahayuti over Who Will Be Next Maharashtra CM? 

The suspense is growing in the Maharashtra politics on who will become the next Chief Minister of the state. 

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday headed to the national capital, New Delhi. 

He is set to meet with the top leadership of the BJP to address the ongoing deadlock regarding the appointment of the state's Chief Minister.

 When asked about the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis stated that an answer would be provided as soon as a decision was being made. "The answer will be given shortly. Senior leaders from all three parties in the Mahayuti alliance are collectively making this decision," Fadnavis told the media.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:00 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.