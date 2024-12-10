Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BIG BREAKING | No EVM-VVPAT Mismatch: State CEC Amid Opposition's Maharashtra Claims

Published 17:24 IST, December 10th 2024

BIG BREAKING | No EVM-VVPAT Mismatch: State CEC Amid Opposition's Maharashtra Claims

The Election Commission has confirmed that there was no mismatch between EVM and VVPAT slips in the Maharashtra Assembly elections

Reported by: Digital Desk
Photo of ECI building | Image: PTI/Representative

New Delhi: The Election Commission has cthat there was no mismatch between EVM and VVPAT slips in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, amid claims from the opposition.

During the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 as per Supreme Court of India and Election Commission of India guidelines, 5 VVPAT machines at each assembly constituency were to be counted, to match it with the numbers in EVM.

On the day of the counting, November 23rd, a total of 1,445 VVPAT slips were counted across all 288 assembly segments. The Chief Election Commissioner confirmed that no discrepancies were found, with all VVPAT slips matching their respective EVM numbers. This exercise was conducted to ensure transparency and integrity in the electoral process, with the results affirming the accuracy of the voting machines.

Updated 18:09 IST, December 10th 2024

Maharashtra

