Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:16 IST, December 2nd 2024

Big Maharashtra Meet Likely This Week Amid Battle for Portfolios

The meeting was cancelled and put on hold after Shinde left for Satara on Friday, a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss govt formation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahayuti Oath | Image: ANI

Mumbai: The crucial meeting of the Mahayuti alliance is expected to take place this week, most likely tomorrow, to finalise the candidate for the Chief Minister’s position, as caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has returned from his native Satara. According to reports, alliance leaders— BJP 's Devendra Fadnavis , Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, and NCP's Ajit Pawar —will convene to make the final decision.

The meeting, which was initially scheduled for Friday but postponed after Shinde’s trip to Satara, following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, Shinde described the talks as "good and positive," adding that another round of discussions would determine who would take

“The meeting was productive. We had discussions with Amit Shah and JP Nadda. There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti, where a decision will be made regarding the Chief Minister,” Shinde said.

However, the meeting was again delayed over the weekend.

Maharashtra Cabinet: Devendra Fadnavis CM, Who May Get What Portfolio?

As per Republic sources, Devendra Fadnavis' name has been finalised for Maharashtra Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are expected to be his Deputies. Eknath Shinde demanded some important portfolios including Home, Urban Development and Public Works Department in the Delhi meeting. However, the BJP refused to give up the Home portfolio.  

The saffron party is expected to hold major portfolios, including Home, Revenue, Energy, Rural Development, Water Resources, Housing, Forest, OBC Affairs, Tourism, and General Administration.

Shiv Sena, under Eknath Shinde, is likely to receive control over Urban Development, Public Works, Industry, Education, Cultural Affairs, Water Supply, Health, Transport, and State Excise. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's NCP is expected to take charge of Finance, Women and Child Development, Minorities Affairs, Relief and Rehabilitation, Medical Education, Tribal Development, and Food and Civil Supplies.

A look at the potential picks for the different portfolios in the Maharashtra Cabinet:

Chief Minister - Devendra Fadnavis
Home Ministry - Devendra Fadnavis
Deputy Chief Ministers - Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde
Finance Ministry - Ajit Pawar
Revenue - Eknath Shinde
PWD - Eknath Shinde
Urban Development - BJP (Name of leader not yet announced)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:01 IST, December 2nd 2024

Amit Shah Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde Ajit Pawar BJP Maharashtra

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.