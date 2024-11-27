Search icon
Published 21:48 IST, November 27th 2024

Bihar Couple Sells 4-Year-Old Daughter for Rs 40,000 in Bhubaneswar

A couple from Bihar allegedly sold their four-year-old daughter to a childless couple in Odisha’s Pipili area for Rs 40,000. police reported on Wednesday.

Bhubaneswar: A couple from Bihar allegedly sold their four-year-old daughter to a childless couple in Odisha’s Pipili area for Rs 40,000, police said on Wednesday.

Police rescued the child and detained six people - the parents of the girl, a couple that purchased her and two middlemen - in this connection.

The incident came to light when one Sarthak Mohanty of Tankapani area in Bhubaneswar filed a complaint with the police, alleging that a Bihar couple staying as a tenant in his house sold their four-year-old daughter to another couple in Pipili area.

Badagada Police Station IIC Trupti Ranjan Nayak said both the couple admitted that the girl was sold at Rs 40,000.

The girl's parents earn their livelihood by working as daily labourers.

The police have also rescued the child, he said.

Childline director Benudhar Senapati that the girl is the man’s daughter from his first wife.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

