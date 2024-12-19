BJD’s Sharp Take On Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate, Says Incident Belittled Glory Of Parliament

New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the main opposition party in the Odisha Assembly, on Thursday, called for an end to politics over the alleged physical altercation between Congress and BJP MPs in Parliament. The BJD, headed by former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, stated that the incident has tarnished the dignity of Parliament and that the truth behind it should be revealed.

BJD spokesperson Lelin Mohanty mentioned the importance of upholding Parliament's dignity, saying that violence has no place in democracy. Stating that it is the duty and responsibility of all to upkeep the dignity of Parliament, the BJD spokesperson said that there is no place for violence in democracy.

Notably, on Thursday, amidst protest inside the Parliament’s perimeter, a few BJP MPs sustained severe injuries and were hospitalised after an alleged confrontation with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi pushed and scuffled with the BJP MPs protesting inside the Parliament.

“Realising the importance of non-violence, BJD president Naveen Patnaik has proposed that the word - “Ahimsa” should be included in the Preamble of the Constitution,” Mohanty said.

The regional party demanded that action be taken against the persons responsible for Thursday’s incident in Parliament.

“There should be no politics over this incident. No one is above the law, be him/her an MLA, MP or son of a governor,” the BJD said.

The words 'son of a governor' alluded to Odisha Governor Raghubar Das’s son Lalit Kumar who allegedly assaulted a Raj Bhavan official in Puri on July 7.